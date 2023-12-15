Three Birmingham City players up for grabs this January as Rooney eyes League One midfielder

Birmingham City are admirers of Derby County’s Max Bird while Neil Etheridge, Emmanuel Longelo and Scott Hogan are ‘up for grabs’, as per Darren Witcoop.

Birmingham City are preparing for their first transfer window under the management of Wayne Rooney. After a poor start to his tenure, the manager will be hoping an influx of his own players can allow him to shape the squad and playing style to his liking.

For that to happen, it could be that some head out the exit doors at St. Andrew’s too. Now, reporter Witcoop has offered an insight on one who could be targeted, and three who could be on the move.

Writing on X, Witcoop states that Derby County midfielder Bird is among the players admired by Rooney and Birmingham City. On the other hand, the trio of goalkeeper Etheridge, left-back Longelo and striker Hogan could be ‘up for grabs’.

Rooney managed Bird during his time at Derby County, while Sheffield Wednesday were said to be keen on Hogan in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

Ins and outs

Incomings and outgoings are inevitable for a manager’s first window in charge of a new club, and it appears to be no different for Rooney and Birmingham City. Given the ownership’s ambitions, it’s likely expected from supporters too.

An exit for goalkeeper Etheridge would likely mean another would have to come in as he’s been John Ruddy’s backup. The same goes for Longelo, who has looked a promising player but hasn’t been able to get in the team ahead of summer signing Lee Buchanan.

A striker may well be on Rooney’s shopping list if Hogan moves on too. Of the current options, Jay Stansfield and Oliver Burke are only on loan at the Championship club, Tyler Roberts has rarely featured because of injury and veteran Lukas Jutkiewicz is out of contract at the end of the campaign.