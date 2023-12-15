‘They’ll be beaten here’ – Shrewsbury Town vs Portsmouth prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Shrewsbury Town vs Portsmouth prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Shrewsbury Town have been on a decent run of late. They’ve won three of their last five League One games, losing just one.

Matt Taylor’s side sit 11th in the table as it stands after beating Wycombe Wanderers in their last outing. Scoring hasn’t been their strong point with just 13 goals to their name in the third-tier.

Against a resolute Portsmouth defence, they’ll be up against it in a bid to add to that tally too. Pompey have conceded just 16 goals in 20 games, the joint-lowest in the division at this stage.

John Mousinho and co will be full of confidence coming into this tie too after beating promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers to extend their winning run to three games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Shrewsbury have enjoyed some decent results of late and four wins from five home games means Portsmouth won’t be in for an easy ride. Ultimately though, I do think Pompey will have too much for the hosts.

“The fact they could have Colby Bishop available for selection again is a huge boost, although they have a dangerous stand-in in Kusini Yengi, who was fantastic against Bolton on Monday.

“It’s been a decent run for Shrewsbury but they’ll be beaten here. I’ll say this ends 2-0 to Pompey.”

Shrewsbury Town vs Portsmouth prediction: 0-2

Harry Mail

“Shrewsbury Town are doing well at the moment and will be eager to test themselves against the league leaders.

“However, Pompey make the trip this weekend in confident mood after their 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers last time out. They have lost only once this term under John Mousinho and are well on their way to returning to the Championship at long last.

“The Shrews will be tricky opponents but I fancy the visitors to get the job done here.”

Shrewsbury Town vs Portsmouth prediction: 1-2