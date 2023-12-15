‘The perfect response’ – Bolton Wanderers vs Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Bristol Rovers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers come into this weekend’s game looking to get back to winning ways after losing to promotion rivals Portsmouth on Monday night. It means Ian Evatt’s side are now six points off top, though they have a League One game in hand.

The Trotters have won four of their last five home games in the third-tier and should be confident of claiming another three points on Saturday.

Bristol Rovers make the journey north off the back of consecutive draws with games against Cheltenham Town and Leyton Orient both ending 1-1. They’re 13th in the table as a result, 11 points off the top six and nine clear of the bottom four.

Matt Taylor got his first win with the Gas on Tuesday, beating Crewe Alexandra 4-2 in the FA Cup.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Bolton will be determined to bounce back from the loss to Portsmouth and at home to Bristol Rovers, I back them to do so.

“The first win of Taylor’s Bristol Rovers tenure will boost both his and the players’ confidence and they will be aiming to get a result from the tricky game this weekend. I do think the hosts will have too much for them though.

“I’ll say Bolton make the perfect response to their disappointment on Monday night with a 2-0 home win.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 2-0

Harry Mail

“Bolton will be keen to return to winning ways and will see this game as a chance to do so in front of their own fans.

“The Trotters were disappointed to lose to Portsmouth last time out and the game could have been different if Dion Charles had scored his chance.

“Bristol Rovers will be tricky opponents and have a new manager in Matt Taylor. However, they are in for a tough test this weekend against a serious automatic promotion contender.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 1-0