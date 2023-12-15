Sunderland in advanced talks to name 43-year-old Englishman as new boss

Sunderland are set to name Michael Beale as their new manager, as per a report from The Athletic.

Sunderland have been on the lookout for a new manager since deciding to part ways with Tony Mowbray last week. Caretaker boss Mike Dodds has been leading the side since, managing to guide the Black Cats to two consecutive Championship wins.

The hunt for a permanent replacement has not slowed though, with plenty of names linked with the post.

Now, according to a fresh report from The Athletic, Sunderland look to be closing in on their new manager. They claim that the Wearside outfit are in advanced talks with former Rangers and QPR boss Michael Beale over their vacant job.

Beale is expected to attend this weekend’s clash with Bristol City while Dodds continues to lead the team.

After a number of interviews, it looks as though Beale could be set to return to the game with Sunderland after being relieved of his duties by Rangers in October.

An ideal fit?

While it remains to be seen if Beale does become the new Sunderland boss, he certainly seems to fit the profile. The Black Cats have been eyeing a highly-rated, ambitious young manager who will be well aligned with their recruitment process.

Beale looks as though he’ll fit that role well. Prior to his first senior management role with QPR, he built a glowing reputation in coaching circles for his work in Liverpool and Chelsea’s youth setups while also holding assistant manager roles at Sao Paulo, Rangers and Aston Villa.

He saw his reputation rise rapidly in his short spell with QPR and while the Rangers job didn’t go as hoped, Beale remains a coach with a strong reputation. The Sunderland job could be the ideal one for him as he looks to get back into the game following his Ibrox exit.