QPR prospect given green light to extend loan spell away

QPR goalkeeper Joe Walsh has extended his loan spell at Accrington Stanley, as announced by their official club website.

QPR gave the stopper the green light to join the League Two side on an emergency deal last week following injuries in John Coleman’s camp.

Walsh, 21, kept a clean sheet on his debut for Stanley last weekend in their 0-0 draw at home to Doncaster Rovers. He then helped his new club beat Lincoln City 1-0 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

The Hoops have confirmed that he will be staying put with the Lancashire outfit for the next seven days. They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to the Mornflake Stadium to take on promotion hopefuls Crewe Alexandra.

QPR loan latest

Walsh’s switch to Accrington suits all parties involved. He is getting experience under his belt which is a boost for QPR for when he returns and Stanley are easing their injury problems whilst their current options get back up to full fitness.

The Kent-born man started his career with local side Gillingham and rose up through the academy ranks of the fourth tier club.

He rose up through their ranks and went on to make eight senior appearances before QPR managed to lure him away in 2021.

Walsh has since had to bide his time for game time with the R’s, mainly due to the competition for places between the sticks there.

He has played once for the Hoops and has spent time away on loan at Hampton and Richmond Borough, Dorking Wanderers and Maidenhead before his recent move to Accrington.

His parent club QPR are unbeaten in their last four games under Marti Cifuentes. They face Sheffield Wednesday away this weekend.