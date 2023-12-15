‘Pretty soon’ – Michael Carrick provides injury updates on key Middlesbrough duo

Middlesbrough have lost three games in a row for the first time under Carrick, but a huge reason for their downturn in form is the excessive number of high profile injuries. Defenders Tommy Smith and Darragh Lenihan are out for the season, whilst Paddy McNair is also on the sidelines at the back.

In midfield, Hayden Hackney has missed the last few games and is set to continue his spell out for the next couple of weeks. Further forwards wingers Riley McGree and Marcus Forss are long-term absentees, and Josh Coburn is also missing with no return date in sight.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Carrick has provided an update on McGree and Forss, suggesting that the pair are not too far away.

“Riley is a little bit further on and is going to start training with us pretty soon,” he said.

“We are also conscious of the fact he’s been out for a period of time. It’s finding the right balance. Marcus is a little bit further behind. He’ll be a little bit longer than Riley.”

A huge boost

Getting these two players back will be imperative for Boro to have success this season. Their injury list is mounting up and looks to now be effecting their performances out on the pitch. Getting two of their standout players fit and available for selection is massive for their chances of finishing in the top six.

Therefore, Carrick’s update provides a huge boost given that the duo won’t likely be out for too much longer. The Middlesbrough boss’ comments suggest it may be a matter of weeks as opposed to months although this is yet to be confirmed.

In their absences Boro have had relative success but a great deal of inconsistency too. Isaiah Jones has been brilliant on the right in Forss’ place, but the rotation on the left between Sam Greenwood and Morgan Rogers has garnered mixed results.