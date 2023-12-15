Portsmouth player holds talks with other clubs over potential winter exit

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has confirmed the door remains open for Denver Hume to leave in January, with talks with other clubs held.

Portsmouth left-back Hume has been down the pecking order at Fratton Park since Mousinho’s arrival. The door was open for him to make an exit in the summer but ultimately, one failed to materialise and he has remained with the League One club.

January is approaching though, presenting a new chance for Hume to head elsewhere. It seems the hope that he will get a move too, with Mousinho offering a fresh comment on his situation.

As quoted by The News, the Portsmouth boss confirmed that the club will be looking to find the former Sunderland man a new club this winter. He said:

“One player whose future at the football club has been pretty well defined over the last few months is Denver Hume.

“We would like to find him a new home if possible, we want to make sure that’s right for him and right for the football club. That’s been pretty public.”

Mousinho later went on to add that discussions have taken place between Hume, his agent and potential admirers over a potential move.

“It is no secret we were looking for both parties to move on in the summer and, since then, plenty of conversations have been had between Denver, his agent and other football clubs. We are open about that, there’s no point trying to hide behind it.”

Best for all

In an ideal world, Hume would have got a move in the summer and spent the first half of this season kicking on and settling at a new club. It didn’t transpire like that for the Portsmouth man unfortunately, but hopefully a fresh start awaits him next month instead.

The 25-year-old has a good level of experience in the third-tier and has played for two sizeable clubs in Sunderland and Portsmouth. Overall, he’s managed two goals and 10 assists in 87 League One games, so he could be a decent option for someone further down the table.

Hume has played only once this season, that being in the EFL Trophy win against Leyton Orient. If he’s to kick on and maximise his potential, the priority has to be joining a club where he can play on a regular basis after a challenging spell at Fratton Park.