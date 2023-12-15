‘Not convinced’ – Preston North End vs Watford prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Preston North End vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Preston North End come into this weekend’s games off the back of a much-needed win. After going four Championship games without a victory, they defeated strugglers Huddersfield Town 3-1 away from home.

Despite their poor performances over recent times, the Lilywhites are still just a point outside the play-offs in 8th.

Watford meanwhile have risen towards the top six picture with an impressive turnaround in recent months. Valerien Ismael’s side endured a poor start to the campaign but improved form has them 12th in the table, five points off the play-offs.

They were beaten last time out though, falling at home to automatic promotion contenders Ipswich Town.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While a win against a struggling Huddersfield isn’t exactly the hardest to come by at the moment, it could be a welcome confidence boost for Preston after some tough games of late.

“They’re still right in the play-off fight, they just need to get another run going. Against Watford, they’re in for a tricky game though.

“The Hornets have been much improved but they’re still pretty inconsistent on the road. That could give Preston an opportunity to amend their poor home run, but I’m not convinced of their chances. I’ll say Watford win this, although it could be a close one and I wouldn’t be surprised if it ends level.”

Preston North End vs Watford prediction: 1-2

Harry Mail

“Preston’s win away at Huddersfield Town last time out was a big win one for them and their manager Ryan Lowe.

“They are on the brink of the play-offs and will take confidence from their victory over the Terriers.

“Watford will be tricky opponents for the Lilywhites though and despite their loss to Ipswich Town in their last outing, they have been playing well recently.

“I think the Hornets will get something from Deepdale but I don’t expect there to be much between the two teams.”

Preston North End vs Watford prediction: 1-1