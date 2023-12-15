Middlesbrough summer signing attracting Serie A loan interest, report claims

Middlesbrough left-back Alex Bangura is attracting interest from Serie A ahead of a proposed January loan move, according to Calcio Frosione.

Middlesbrough signed the 24-year-old from Dutch side SC Cambuur in the summer and has gone on to make nine appearances so far in the first-team, three of which have been starts. In his two Championship starts he has registered a goal and an assist, against Preston and Leeds United.

He does find himself second choice at left-back behind fell0w summer arrival Lukas Engel and so has had to bide his time and take his opportunity when he has been given it. But if it is playing time he is looking for, a new opportunity may arise when the January transfer window opens.

Calcio Frosione have reported that Serie A clubs are targeting Bangura ahead of a potential loan swoop, suggesting a lack of playing time is a big factor in pursuing the move.

Boro should not accept

Middlesbrough’s defensive line is depleted from injuries at this present time, with Tommy Smith and Darragh Lenihan both out for the season, Paddy McNair currently on the sidelines and Matt Clarke having just returned after more than a year out with a back injury. Therefore, accepting any sort of offer for Bangura looks to be out of the question.

Michael Carrick’s side may well dip into the transfer market for reinforcements at the back, but it is likely they would not allow Bangura to depart either on loan or on a permanent deal unless they bring in a replacement first.

They do have Hayden Coulson as third-choice and so he could deputise as second-choice behind Engel if the Sierra Leone international was to exit the Riverside next month. He has experience in the Championship, but has not necessarily impressed as much as Bangura when handed his chance.