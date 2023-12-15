Manchester City nearing €10m transfer agreement that could help Leicester City

Manchester City’s former assistant manager Enzo Maresca took charge of Leicester City in the summer and the Foxes have been fantastic since. They sit top of the Championship table with a record total of points for a team at this stage of the season.

The hope will be that some winter transfer business can boost Maresca’s bid for the title as they battle it out with high-flying Ipswich Town. And, it could be that some business done by his former club ends up helping him this winter.

The Sun reported in November that Manchester City were making a move for Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco ahead of January. He’s a highly-regarded talent but to help him develop, it was added that the plan would be to loan him to Leicester City for the rest of the season.

Now, a fresh report from Football Transfers states that City are moving closer to a €10m deal for Barco, whose representatives visited the treble winners earlier this week. The 19-year-old is ‘adamant’ that he wants to join Pep Guardiola’s side too.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A fruitful link

Leicester City and Manchester City look to have a flourishing link with Maresca at the helm at the King Power. Callum Doyle – although injured at the moment – made a good impression early into his stint with the Foxes and with The Sun’s report in mind, they could benefit from the nearing Barco deal too.

A left-back is on Leicester’s wanted list this winter and a deal for Barco would see them gain a highly-rated one. Time will tell just how the situation pans out, but he’d be a welcome addition for Maresca.

Barco can play anywhere on the left-hand side and has played 35 times for Boca Juniors overall, managing one goal and four assists in the process.