Liverpool ready to loan out 20-year-old with Leeds United, West Brom among sides keen

Leeds United, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Burnley are keen on Conor Bradley as Liverpool prepare to loan out the right-back, according to TEAMtalk.

Leeds United, West Brom and Middlesbrough will all be hoping to fight for promotion from the Championship this season. The Whites and the Baggies both sit in the play-off spots at the moment, while Boro are further down the table in 13th.

Winter recruits will help all three sides in their efforts to find success this season and now, it is claimed the second-tier trio have all identified a similar target.

As per a fresh report from TEAMtalk, Leeds United, West Brom and Middlesbrough are among those keen on Liverpool right-back Bradley. Premier League relegation candidates Burnley are also admirers of the 20-year-old, who has played just twice this season due to a back injury.

He’s been on the bench for the last two Premier League games though and started in Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Union SG. Liverpool are ready to sanction a new loan for the Northern Irishman in a bid to aid his development.

Ready for the Championship

The chances of getting into the Liverpool team are slim for Bradley. For that reason, a new loan seems his best option ahead of this winter.

He’s already starred in League One too, so the Championship could be the natural destination for him. He spent last season with Bolton Wanderers and became a key player for Ian Evatt’s side, contributing an impressive seven goals and six assists in 53 games across all competitions.

That was mainly as a wing-back, but he’s more than comfortable in a slightly more defensive role at full-back.

Time will tell just how Bradley’s situation pans out but a loan does look as though it will be best for the youngster. Leeds United, West Brom and Middlesbrough could all be great places for him to head as he takes the next steps in his development.