Leeds United welcome injury-hit ace back to training, but he won’t play vs Coventry City

Leeds United are set to continue without Junior Firpo for the clash with Coventry City on Saturday, although the 27-year-old will be re-joining first-team training this week, manager Daniel Farke has told Leeds Live.

Firpo may be seen as surplus to requirements at Leeds United and there have been rumours linking him with a move back to Spain in recent weeks. However, given the injuries to Sam Byram, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Stuart Dallas, they need Firpo back more than ever.

The left-back has missed 18 of the Whites’ 21 games so far this Championship season. Despite coming back after a long lay off in recent weeks, he then picked up a similar injury to keep him out of the last three.

Speaking to Leeds Live, Farke provided an update on Firpo, claiming he is set to re-join first-team training ahead of a potential return to action soon. However, the game against Coventry City tomorrow will come too soon.

“There was some good news with Junio Firpo in that it looks like he can join us in training,” he said.

“But he was out for such a long time in total he won’t be a topic for this game.”

A blow for Leeds?

As stated, Firpo may not be one of the first names on the team sheet or even second or even third-choice at left-back. But given the number of injuries in this position they could do with the Spaniard fit and available to deputise in his natural position.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Djed Spence will continue at left-back against Coventry City this weekend, but with Firpo returning to training this week he will likely come into the first eleven when he is ready, should the likes of Byram, Hjelde and Dallas not return before him.

This could be an opportunity for Firpo to stake his claim in the first-team or put himself in the shop window for a potential exit. Real Betis were previously linked, and so a few solid performances could make their pursuit even stronger.