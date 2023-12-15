Leeds United vs Coventry City: 5 players who could dictate the game this weekend

Leeds United vs Coventry City takes place in the Championship at Elland Road this Saturday.

Leeds United vs Coventry City sees the Championship‘s 3rd-place side welcome an inconsistent Sky Blues side to West Yorkshire. Mark Robins’ Coventry City outfit sit 14th in the table.

They arrive looking to re-establish consistency amid three wins and two draws in their last six games. Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland ended the Whites’ nine-game unbeaten streak.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Leeds United vs Coventry City…

Crysencio Summerville

Dutch youngster Summerville continues to impress and forge ahead with displays marking him as one of the Championship’s most exciting players. The former Feyenoord youth starlet has nine goals and six assists to his name already for Leeds United this season.

His rapid acceleration, alongside the timing of his runs, makes him a nightmare for defenders to cope with. Once behind them, and haring in on goal, the expectation is that he will score. He is also a danger around the fringes of the area where he likes to cut in from the left to shoot at goal.

Georginio Rutter

Rutter has certainly picked up his game since relegation from the Premier League with Leeds. Saddled with a £35m price tag, and the expectations that come with that, it was always a struggle to see him impress in English football’s top-tier competition.

Yet, in the Championship the 21-year-old is flourishing. Blessed with strength and determination – as well as quick feet and deft passes – Rutter has been carving sides open this season. Already, the former TSG Hoffenheim striker has four goals and eight assists to his name.

Illan Meslier

Leeds United’s Meslier suffered a real dip in performances during their relegation season. Whilst these occasional moments of concern have not been fully erased, the French shot-stopper is much more settled in the Championship.

Over recent games, his shot-stopping has been excellent and this has been typified by world-class saves against Leicester City and Sunderland. Leeds’ defence is not watertight; they will be tested. Meslier will need to show his recent strengths in Leeds United vs Coventry City to give them a base to build from.

Haji Wright

American international Wright was Coventry City’s big-money buy this summer from Turkish side Antalyaspor. He’s repaid some of the Sky Blues’ outlay with six goals and two assists to top the scoring charts for Mark Robins’ side.

He will need to maintain that goal threat against a Leeds United side who are solid at Elland Road. He will also need to battle hard against the likes of Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu.

Bobby Thomas

Against Leeds United’s frightening front four of Summerville, Rutter, Dan James and Joel Piroe, central defender Bobby Thomas will need to be at the top of his game. Combined, the Whites quartet have 28 goals and 19 assists between them.

As a side, Coventry City have just seven clean sheets all season. Leeds have only failed to score once at Elland Road this season. Against a side that presses hard and can flood forward from deep, Thomas is going to have to put a long shift in the Leeds United vs Coventry City clash if the Sky Blues are to keep an 8th clean sheet.