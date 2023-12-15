Leeds United considering surprise winter agreement involving £21m winger

Leeds United are considering recalling Luis Sinisterra from his loan deal at Premier League side Bournemouth, which would see Whites loanee Jaiden Anthony heading back to the Vitality Stadium, according to TEAMtalk.

Leeds United and Bournemouth arranged a swap deal in the summer, but neither player have been fruitful at their respective loan clubs. Sinisterra has played nine times in the top flight this season, starting just once. During that time he has scored one and assisted another.

Similarly, Anthony has found himself unsurprisingly down the pecking order behind a plethora of wingers at Leeds United boss Daniel Farke’s disposal. The 24-year-old has featured in 16 games, starting two and scoring once.

Now according to TEAMtalk, the Whites are considering recalling Sinisterra from his loan deal in January, with Anthony heading back the other way.

If the Colombian is to return to Elland Road it is uncertain whether he would be reintegrated back into the first-team fold or whether they would look for another loan move elsewhere. Anthony could also suffer a similar crossroads moment at Bournemouth, and another Championship side may be willing to take a punt in January if he is recalled.

An exciting proposition

Leeds United have one of the best forward lines in the division and having Sinisterra as an option will go a long way in helping them achieve their end goal of promotion back to the Premier League.

Having the likes of Dan James, Georginio Rutter, Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Ian Poveda and Patrick Bamford on their books currently looks sensational, but to reintegrate £21m Sinisterra into the mix not only provides a selection headache for Farke but is a worrying proposition to any other clubs competing with Leeds United in the second tier.

The reason for his departure in the summer could be high wages or wanting to play at the highest level, and so if this is the case, the club may look to move him on again to a club in the Premier League. Given his potential and quality, there is likely to be a number of suitors.