‘I’m very happy here’ – EFL boss cools Swansea City job links

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has said there is ‘nothing’ in speculation linking him with Swansea City.

Wigan Athletic turned to the Scotsman back in January whilst they were still in the Championship.

Maloney, 40, has since steadied the ship at the DW Stadium and is doing a steady job, despite the Latics’ relegation to League One last season.

He has been linked with the Swans but has poured cold water on the chances of him leaving the North West anytime soon. He has said, as per a report by Wigan Today: “There’s nothing whatsoever in that. It was only this morning when someone here mentioned it to me that I even became aware. But I’m very happy here…and I just hope the chairman and the owner are happy with me!

“It’s just one of these things that happens in football. You get it with players and you get it with managers, but there’s nothing to say on it really. I really hope I’m here for a long period of time.”

No Swansea City move for Wigan Athletic boss

Swansea are in the hunt for a new manager after deciding to part company with Michael Duff after a slow start to this campaign in the second tier. Alan Sheehan is currently in caretaker charge of the Welsh side.

Maloney spent his playing career as a creative midfielder for the likes of Wigan, Celtic, Aston Villa, Chicago Fire and Hull City before hanging up his boots in 2017.

He has since delved into the coaching world and worked with Celtic and the Belgium national team before Hibernian handed him his first managerial role in December 2021.

His time in Edinburgh didn’t work out though and he was dismissed in April last year.

Maloney then carefully weighed up his options before Wigan handed him a chance in the Football League just under 12 months ago.

He has since won 37.5 of matches in charge and his recent comments suggest he is keen to stay put for a long time yet as he looks to get his current club out of the third tier in the future.

Wigan are in action this weekend against Port Vale away.