‘If everything goes to plan’ – EFL boss provides update on Fulham loan man

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has said Fulham loanee Martial Godo is four to six weeks away from returning.

Wigan Athletic signed the attacker on loan in the last transfer window.

Godo, 20, has been out of action since earlier this month through injury.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Maloney has said, as per a report by Wigan Today: “We’re looking at four-to-six weeks with Martial, if everything goes to plan. Because of the type of ankle injury it is, it’s not straightforward, but it’s coming along.”

Wigan Athletic injury latest

Fulham let Godo head out the exit door on loan in the summer when Wigan came calling to help him get some more experience under his belt.

The youngster has since played 13 league games for the North West outfit so far in this campaign and has chipped in with three goals and three assists.

Godo has been on the books at Craven Cottage since 2022 after the Whites swooped to land him from non-league side Dartford. The England youth international has since made one senior competitive appearance for the Cottagers and is being tipped for a bright future with Marco Silva’s men.

His injury is a blow for the Latics and he will be missed over the next four to six weeks as Maloney’s men look to rise up the table over the festive period.

However, they won’t want to take any risks with him and the most important thing is for him to get back as safely as possible.

Wigan are 14th in the table and are 13 points off the play-offs after 20 games. They drew 0-0 at home to Lincoln City last time out and weren’t able to break the Imps down.

The Latics are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Vale Park to face Port Vale as they look to keep their unbeaten five-game run in the league going.