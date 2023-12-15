Harrogate Town eyeing emergency loan deal before Notts County clash, can’t bring back Hartlepool United man

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has said they are ‘working’ on a deal to sign a new goalkeeper on an emergency loan.

Harrogate Town are back in League Two action this weekend with a home clash against promotion hopefuls Notts County.

The Sulphurites currently have Mark Oxley and Jonathan Mitchell out injured which leaves Lewis Thomas as their only option between the sticks. They are unable to recall Pete Jameson from his loan spell at National League side Hartlepool United.

Weaver has provided this update on the situation, as per a report by Harrogate Advertiser: “We are having to try and bring a keeper in on an emergency loan. We’ve been working on something for the last couple of days. We are making inroads and I’m confident that we will be able to get something sorted in time for this weekend.”

Harrogate Town goalkeeping situation

Harrogate signed Mitchell on a short-term deal following Oxley’s injury but the former Derby County and Doncaster Rovers man himself has now been sidelined after hurting his knee in training earlier this week.

He has started the last six matches for the Yorkshire club but is now out of action until next year with it yet to be known how long he could potentially be ruled out for.

Thomas, 21, is Weaver’s only option at the moment ahead of Notts County’s visit. He has made two first-team appearances since joining over the summer on a free transfer after leaving Burnley.

The Leicester-born man has previously been on the books at Leicester City and Manchester City but lacks experience in the Football League, hence why his current side are keen to bring in another player in time for Saturday’s game.

Harrogate are 18th in the table and have 24 points on the board from 20 games. They are nine points above the drop zone.