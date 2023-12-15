‘Going to be up against it’ – Birmingham City vs Leicester City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Birmingham City vs Leicester City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Monday night.

Birmingham City come into their clash with Leicester City off the back of a much-needed win against Cardiff City on the road. It ended a run of eight consecutive defeats away from home and lifted them to 16th in the table.

Six points separate the Blues and the drop zone and the hope will be that they can take some confidence from that rare away win.

As for Leicester City, they remain in a commanding position at the top of the Championship. Ipswich Town are keeping pace with Enzo Maresca’s side but 11 points now separates the Foxes and 3rd placed Leeds United.

They made it three straight wins and five unbeaten in the league with a 3-2 victory over Millwall in the week.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Wayne Rooney and his Birmingham City squad will be determined to build some momentum after that Cardiff City. Against an imperious Leicester City side, they’re definitely going to be up against it though.

“The Foxes’ win over Millwall might have been a narrow run but it really is full steam ahead in their bid to return to the Premier League.

“It might not be the most comfortable night at the office against Birmingham City but I do think the visitors will still claim all three points. Losing to Leicester is nothing to get too down about, so hopefully the Blues can still retain some confidence despite a loss here.”

Birmingham City vs Leicester City prediction: 0-2

Harry Mail

“Wayne Rooney and Birmingham City needed their win away at Cardiff City last time out.

“They will be in good spirits as they prepare to take on Leicester City. However, they will be in for a much harder game against the high-flying Foxes.

“Esco Maresca’s side is littered with Premier League quality and although the Blues should give them a good match, I just can’t see anything other than an away win here.”

Birmingham City vs Leicester City prediction: 1-2