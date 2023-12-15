Free agent no longer training with Portsmouth amid latest update

Ronan Curtis is no longer training with Portsmouth, reports Andrew Moon.

Portsmouth have let the winger remain with the club over recent times whilst he continues his search for a new club but he has now moved on.

Curtis, 27, saw his contract at Fratton Park expire at the end of last season and has been weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent.

In this latest update regarding his situation, BBC reporter Moon has confirmed on X that he isn’t with John Mousinho’s side anymore.

Free agent departs Portsmouth

Curtis needs to find a new home as soon as he can to avoid potentially missing a whole season.

There is no doubting his quality at League One and he would be a decent pick-up if a club are able to keep him in the Football League. However, it remains to be seen whether he will be sticking around in England now or heading overseas for a new challenge in his career.

Portsmouth signed the attacker in 2018 and he went on to become a key player for the Hampshire outfit over the course of his five seasons at the club.

Curtis made 226 appearances in all competitions under a variety of different managers and chipped in with 57 goals, seven of which came in the last campaign.

Prior to his move to Pompey, he rose up through the youth ranks at Derry City before breaking into their first-team as a youngster. He went on to play 100 matches for the League of Ireland side and found the net on 24 occasions.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has seven caps under his belt, needs to find a club now.

Portsmouth are eyeing promotion to the Championship and are six points clear at the top of the table.