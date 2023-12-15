‘Fancy them to snatch something’ – Barnsley vs Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Barnsley vs Charlton Athletic prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Barnsley come into this weekend’s game with Charlton Athletic off the back of two consecutive League One wins. After beating Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 at home, the Tykes defeated strugglers Reading 3-1 on the road.

Inconsistency has stopped Neill Collins’ side from making serious inroads in the promotion fight but they remain 7th in the table, two points off the play-offs and five off 3rd placed Stevenage.

Charlton Athletic meanwhile are unbeaten in five third-tier outings, though three have been draws and two wins.

Michael Appleton will be looking forward to his first transfer window in charge of the Addicks, hopefully allowing him to put his stamp on the squad. Nine points separate them and the top six, so there’s work to do if they want to make a play-off charge in 2024.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“We’ve seen glimpses of the things this Barnsley team are capable of and while they’re outside the top six, a tally of 34 points from 19 games isn’t bad by any means. They’re in a decent position heading into 2024 and after back-to-back wins, they’ll be aiming for a third here.

“Charlton have been draw specialists on the road of late though, with four of their last six ending tied. Given that the Tykes aren’t the strongest on home soil, I wouldn’t be surprised if this ends level either.

“I am leaning towards a home win, but with Charlton’s away draws in mind, I do fancy them to snatch something from this. I’ll say it ends 1-1.”

Barnsley vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“Barnsley will be in confident mood after winning 3-1 away at Reading last time out. They are on the brink of the play-offs and are generally doing well under Neill Collins.

“They have some strong players at League One level such as Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Luca Connell and need to make the most of having them while they can because they are likely to leave if they don’t go up this term.

“Charlton have been inconsistent this season and although Michael Appleton is a steady manager, I think they’ll just fall short at Oakwell.”

Barnsley vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 2-1