‘Dangerous going forward’ – Swindon Town vs Barrow prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swindon Town vs Barrow prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Swindon Town head into the game sat in 9th position in the table. They are only a point outside the play-offs.

Michael Flynn’s side were battered 4-0 by AFC Wimbledon in their last outing though. The Robins will be keen to bounce back from that heavy loss.

Barrow are doing well under Pete Wild and find themselves in joint-2nd place with Wrexham as they battle it out at the top of the League Two table against the odds. They are six points behind table toppers Stockport County.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Swindon Town are dangerous going forward but their defence is very leaky.

“The Robins need to tighten things up at the back if they are to be serious promotion contenders. As for Barrow, they have been brilliant this season and are well drilled under Pete Wild.

“I can see the Bluebirds getting a result this weekend but I think Swindon’s attacking threats may be enough for the hosts to bag themselves a draw here.”

Swindon Town vs Barrow prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting game. Swindon Town have been free-scorers this season but they’ll be up against one of the division’s best defences in a unstoppable force vs immovable object type of clash.

“I am leaning towards a Barrow win though. They’ve got five consecutive League Two wins to their name for a reason while Swindon’s inconsistency and poor defensive record prevents them from making serious inroads in the promotion fight.

“I’ll say Barrow win this one 2-1.”

Swindon Town vs Barrow prediction: 1-2