Crawley Town keen to strike January deal with Chesterfield man

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has said he wants Chesterfield loanee Laurence Maguire to stay this winter.

Crawley Town swooped to land the National League defender in the last transfer window to bolster their options in defence.

Maguire, 26, has made 16 appearances for the League Two side in all competitions since then and has impressed for them at the back, chipping in with two goals along the way.

He is due to return to his parent club next month but Lindsey has said, as per a report by SussexWorld: “100% (we) want Laurence to stay, I think it’s just a case of us agreeing, Laurence agreeing and Chesterfield agreeing, and it will be done. Laurence has been outstanding for us, he’s really taken that position up brilliantly, he’s a very smart footballer and really understands what I want from him.”

Crawley Town eye January deal

Maguire, who is the brother of Manchester United and England man Harry, has slotted in nicely at Crawley and extending his stay in January would be a big boost for them heading into the second-half of the season.

The Sheffield-born man sees his contract at Chesterfield expire at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent next summer. It remains to be seen whether he is part of Paul Cook’s long-term plans there as they eye promotion back to the Football League this term.

Maguire has been on the books of the Spirerites for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy ranks there.

He stuck by them despite their relegation to non-league and has made 161 appearances in all competitions to date, finding the net on nine occasions.

The ex-England C international was allowed to leave in late August when Crawley came calling though and they want him to stay now with his future up in the air at the moment.