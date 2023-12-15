Cardiff City want to offload defender in January

Cardiff City are keen to offload Vontae Campbell this winter, as detailed in a report by WalesOnline.

Cardiff City are looking to get the defender off their books ahead of the January transfer window.

Campbell, 22, still has another year left on his contract with the Bluebirds.

However, the club ‘will try’ to find him a new home next month according to WalesOnline.

Potential Cardiff City exit

Campbell is down the pecking order at Cardiff and offloading him would be a shrewd move. It would free up space and funds in their squad to possibly bring in other reinforcements.

The full-back rocked up at the Cardiff City Stadium back in 2022 but has struggled to break into the first-team of the Championship outfit. He has made only two senior appearances for the Welsh outfit to date.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Arsenal and was a regular for the Premier League side at various different youth levels before he left the Emirates Stadium in 2019.

Campbell was subsequently snapped up by Leicester City after cutting ties with the Gunners and spent two years at the King Power Stadium, some of which he spent out on loan up in Scotland with Dundee to get some experience under his belt.

He wasn’t offered a new deal by the Foxes last year and was then snapped up by Cardiff. However, his move to Wales hasn’t worked out and an exit is on the cards.

Erol Bulut’s side are positioned on the brink of the play-offs in the second tier and have enjoyed a decent season so far under their Turkish manager.

They were beaten 1-0 at home by Birmingham City last time out though and have a tricky test this weekend against 7th place Hull City.