Bristol Rovers man returns from loan spell away ahead of January window

James Belshaw has returned to Bristol Rovers from his loan at Forest Green Rovers, he has confirmed on X.

Bristol Rovers let the goalkeeper join the League Two side on an emergency deal at the end of September.

Belshaw, 33, went on to make 10 league appearances for Forest Green.

He has announced his time with the Gloucestershire outfit has come to an end now though and has taken to social media (see below) to thank the club.

Massive thank you to everyone at @FGRFC_Official for the past few weeks! Great people and a fantastic club. I wish you all the best for the future! 💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/CAGPCUs30d — James Belshaw (@jbelly31) December 14, 2023

Bristol Rovers man returns

Bristol Rovers have a big decision to make on what to do with Belshaw ahead of the January transfer window. He had fallen down the pecking order at the Memorial Ground under former boss Joey Barton, hence why he was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some game time under his belt.

There has been a change of boss with his parent club whilst he has been away at New Lawn with former Exeter City and Rotherham United man Matt Taylor coming in which may impact his situation.

The Gas signed Belshaw back in 2021 from Harrogate Town and he has since played 91 games for them in all competitions. He helped them gain promotion to League One in his first year.

He played college soccer in America at Duke University and was offered a deal by Chicago Fire as a youngster. He turned it down though and returned to England.

Stints in non-league at Nuneaton Borough and Tamworth followed on for him before he rose into the Football League for the first time with Harrogate in 2020.

Belshaw’s future is up in the air now with his contract up next summer and he is due to become a free agent at the end of this term.