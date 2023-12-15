Blackpool man links up with teammate out on loan

Blackpool defender Will Squires has joined Southport on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Blackpool have allowed the youngster to head out the exit door to get some more experience under his belt.

Squires, 19, has joined the National League North outfit on a one-month deal and is due to return to Bloomfield Road in January. His new team are managed by former Morecambe boss Jim Bentley.

He has also linked up with Seasiders’ teammate Brad Holmes at The Big Help Stadium. The striker has recently seen his stay with the non-league side extended by a further four weeks after scoring three goals in 13 games so far.

Blackpool loan exit

Blackpool will be hoping Squires can get plenty of game time over the festive period to help boost his development and confidence.

He has been on the books of the League One side for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. The prospect is highly thought of and has been a regular at various youth levels over recent years.

Squires was loaned out to Bamber Bridge in the Northern Premier League earlier in this campaign and will be looking to build on that experience with Southport now in the league above.

The Tangerines handed him his first professional deal in May 2022 on a one-year contract, with the options of a 12-month extension on top of that which was activated this past summer.

He helped the Seasiders’ Under-18’s side win the Lancashire FA Pro-Youth Cup last year and made 44 appearances in all competitions in the process.

Squires has played twice for Neil Critchley’s side in the EFL Trophy this term but has now departed on a temporary basis.