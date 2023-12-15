Blackburn Rovers receive injury boost with key man set for return vs Southampton

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has told The Lancashire Telegraph that they will be able welcome back key defender Dominic Hyam for the trip to Southampton this weekend.

Hyam had wore the captains armband for four consecutive games before picking up an injury in Blackburn Rovers’ 2-1 win over Millwall at the end of October. Since then he has missed the club’s last eight outings with an ankle issue.

Although Tomasson won’t wish to rush Hyam back into contention prematurely, he has confirmed that the 27-year-old will travel to the South Coast this weekend when his side take on Southampton at St Mary’s.

Speaking to The Lancashire Telegraph, he confirmed he is fit enough to be in the matchday squad and may even get some minutes against Russell Martin’s side, but perhaps only to shore up the defence in the closing stages at best.

“I will take Dom Hyam to Southampton. It’s a little crazy because he only trained more than today. I will bring him but he won’t play more than five minutes,” he said.

“He will travel with us. Normally I wouldn’t do it, normally you’d build players up but we want him in the team hotel, around the dressing room. We know Dom’s influence, it’s good news.

“He is not fit to play 45 minutes or even 25 minutes but maybe five or 10 minutes.”

A boost for Rovers

Having captained the side on numerous occasions before his untimely injury, getting Hyam back fit, ready and in contention is imperative for Tomasson’s side’s success. To have him fit enough for the bench, although not perfect, it is certainly a boost and a step in the right direction.

Since his ankle injury, Rovers have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games. Hayden Carter, Scott Wharton and James Hill have been used in rotation in the heart of defence and will likely continue to do so whilst they wait for updates on Hyam’s fitness.

Giving him just five or 10 minutes on Saturday will go a long way in helping boost the morale of the team and the fitness of the player. Hyam is vitally important for Blackburn Rovers and so seeing him back on the pitch will be huge.