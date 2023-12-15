Blackburn Rovers hopeful of striking permanent agreement with loan player ahead of 2024

Blackburn Rovers want to keep loan winger Arnor Sigurdsson and would like a long-term agreement to be reached ahead of the New Year, the Lancashire Telegraph says.

Blackburn Rovers signed Icelandic ace Sigurdsson in the summer, bringing him in on a season-long loan deal. The 24-year-old had seen his contract with CSKA Moscow frozen, opening the door for him to make the temporary move to Ewood Park.

He’s since managed five goals in 15 games for Rovers, the most recent strike coming in the win over Bristol City earlier this week.

Now, with the January window approaching and the end of Sigurdsson’s contract with CSKA moving ever closer, fresh insight over his future has emerged from the Lancashire Telegraph.

They report that while an agreement in principle has been in place for a while, talks are ongoing to try and get a permanent deal signed off. Blackburn Rovers are hoping Sigurdsson can agree to a long-term stay ahead of the New Year too, though time will tell just how the situation pans out.

Staying in Lancashire?

There were rumblings during the summer that Sigurdsson’s stay had a chance of being a more long-term one than the initial season-long loan implied. There’s now concrete reports of Blackburn Rovers’ efforts to keep the Iceland international, so it will be hoped a deal can be reached.

Sigurdsson has shown his capabilities in Sweden and Russia before and his respectable goal return in the Championship shows what he can do on these shores. He’s shown signs of a really impressive player and hopefully as time progresses, he can nail down his place in the team and become a real star for Jon Dahl Tomasson and co.

It remains to be seen if Blackburn Rovers can come to an agreement in the coming weeks, with talks ongoing.