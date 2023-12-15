Barnsley to assess first-team pair ahead of Charlton Athletic clash

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said they will assess Max Watters and Nicky Cadden ahead of this weekend.

Barnsley are back in League One action with a home clash against Charlton Athletic.

Watters and Cadden are both doubts for the match and decisions will need to be made on both of them before the Addicks come to town.

Collins has provided this update regarding the duo, as per the official club website:”Max hasn’t been back training yet but has shown real signs of progression so still possible for the weekend. Cadden as well has still not trained since coming off with a hamstring but is definitely trending in the right direction so we’ve probably got a couple of late decisions regarding those guys.”

Barnsley injury latest

Watters pulled up after scoring in Barnsley’s last game away at Reading. They won 3-1 against the Royals with Herbie Kane and Devante Cole scoring their other goals in Berkshire.

The attacker was signed on a permanent deal last summer after spending the second-half of last term on loan in South Yorkshire. He has chipped in with four goals so far this season.

Watters injects pace and power into the Tykes’ attacking department and they will be hoping he can return to the pitch as soon as possible. It will be a blow if he was to sit out of their clash against Charlton tomorrow but Collins does have other strong options to pick from in that position such as Cole, Sam Cosgrove and highly-rated young prospect Fabio Jalo.

As for Cadden, he was substituted against Reading last time out and although his recovery is heading in the ‘right direction’, it remains to be seen whether he will be risked for their upcoming fixture.

The Scotsman has been a key player since joining in 2022 from Forest Green Rovers and helped his current side reach the play-off final last term.