‘A concerning run’ – Swansea City vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Swansea City come into this weekend’s game with Middlesbrough still under the caretaker lead of Alan Sheehan. Michael Duff’s permanent replacement is yet to be sourced, though a second approach for Chris Davies is reportedly on the cards.

In the meantime, Sheehan has led the Swans to a win and a draw, that tie coming against managerless Stoke City in the week.

Middlesbrough meanwhile lost for a third consecutive Championship game, this time at home to Hull City. It leaves Boro 13th in the table, four places but only two points above Swansea.

Michael Carrick’s side had done well to recover from a poor start to the season but one win in their last five has seen Boro lose ground on the play-offs again.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Results have been fairly steady for Swansea in the wake of Duff’s exit but the sooner they can get a replacement in, the better. They’re a club that needs a clear philosophy and while under caretaker management, it’s hard to offer that clarity the fans and likely the players will desire.

“Sheehan – should he still be in charge this weekend – has a good chance of getting a good result here though. Middlesbrough are on a concerning run and with two consecutive away losses, they face a tricky journey for this one.

“I really feel this could go either way. On their day, Boro can beat anyone in this league, but they’re just not showing it at the moment. I’ll say this ends level.”

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 2-2

Harry Mail

“Swansea need to make sure that they get their next managerial appointment right as they look to climb up the table over the coming months.

“The Swans haven’t been playing badly in their last couple of games and will fancy their chances of beating Middlesbrough.

“Michael Carrick’s side head to Wales on the back of two losses in a row against Ipswich Town and Hull City. They could’ve easily picked up a result against the latter if they had taken some more chances in the game.

“I think Boro will get a point against the Swans but probably not all three.”

Swansea City vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-1