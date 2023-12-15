45-year-old emerges as strong Sunderland managerial candidate, talks held

Sunderland have held talks with Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin over their vacant managerial position, as per a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

Sunderland’s hunt for a new remains ongoing, with plenty of names linked with the vacant post. Mike Dodds has been in charge since Tony Mowbray was relieved of his duties last week, overseeing two wins in two Championship games.

The priority remains bringing in a permanent replacement though, despite Dodds’ impressive work. Now, a new link has emerged.

As per reporter Alan Nixon, Sunderland have held discussions with Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin over their managerial post. The 45-year-old is currently in charge of Allsvenskan side Elfsborg, where he has been since January 2018.

Nixon writes on his Patreon that an interview and talks have been held between the Black Cats and Thelin, and he’s emerging as a strong contender to replace Mowbray. The club hope that their first choice target will watch over the game with Bristol City this weekend with caretaker Dodds still in charge, though he knows he will not be remaining as boss.

Another new target

With links emerging on a regular basis, Thelin is the latest to become a candidate for the Sunderland job. It looks that he’s pretty high up on their list of targets too as the Black Cats look to close the net in on their new manager.

Thelin spent time managing in youth football before earning a first shot with J-Sodra IF, where he remained for over three-and-a-half years before taking the Elfsborg job. His two long-term stints in Swedish football show how he can hold down a job for a good amount of time, which likely appeals to Sunderland.

Tme will tell if anything further comes of the new Thelin link but he’s certainly another intriguing name to add to the list of bosses linked with the vacant post on Wearside.