‘You fear for them’ – Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle come into this weekend’s game with Rotherham United looking to continue their impressive home run. They’re four unbeaten at Home Park, winning three and drawing one.

They fought well to pick up a rare point on the road in the week too. The Pilgrims drew 0-0 with a resurgent QPR, leaving them 18th in the table.

Rotherham United meanwhile were beaten 2-0 by West Brom as Leam Richardson made his bow for the Millers just a day after his appointment. His side are bottom of the Championship and face an uphill battle in the fight for survival.

With those around them picking up points, Rotherham are eight points off safety.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s a tough start for Richardson. He took charge against a play-off chasing side a day after his appointment and now, he faces a dangerous attacking side with a strong home record in his second game.

“It could take time for the Millers to start ticking up their new boss but the problem is, they can’t afford to slip too far behind the pack. You fear for them this season, even though they have a strong manager in place.

“Plymouth are a dangerous side at home and I reckon they’ll secure another solid win at Home Park in this one.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“Plymouth’s draw away at QPR was a solid result, especially they went down to 10 men, and they will take confidence from that.

“Richardson has his work cut out at Rotherham and although I think he is a decent appointment, they are going to struggle to stay up this season just due to how competitive the league is.

“I can’t see the Millers getting anything from Home Park here and their poor away form is likely to go on.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Rotherham United prediction: 2-0