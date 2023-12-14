Wolves, Southampton and Brentford want League One prospect

Barnsley midfielder Vimal Yoganathan is wanted by Wolves, Southampton and Brentford, reports Will Unwin.

Barnsley could face a battle to keep hold of the youngster in the future amid interest from higher up the football pyramid.

Yoganathan, 17, is being tipped for big things and has alerted attention from elsewhere.

According to reporter Will Unwin on X, Wolves, Southampton and Brentford are keen on him, as well as Bournemouth, and the player also has the offer of a professional deal on the table from the Tykes.

Barnsley youngster eyed

Losing Yoganathan at such a young age would be a big blow for Barnsley and they will be eager to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

His chances of breaking into the first-team at Oakwell are much higher over the next couple of years as opposed to getting senior minutes in the Premier League or Championship which is something he needs to take into account. However, it would be hard for him to turn down a move to the likes of Wolves, Southampton, Brentford or Bournemouth.

He spent time on the books at Connah’s Quay Nomads, Prestatyn Town, Trelawnyd and Liverpool before joining Barnsley.

Yoganathan, who is eligible to represent both Sri Lanka and Wales, has been a regular for the Tykes at various youth levels over recent years and is highly thought of by the Yorkshire outfit.

He has made five first-team appearances so far in this campaign, all of which have come in cup competitions, but he isn’t on a professional deal yet which is worry and paves the way for other teams to swoop in the longer it takes to tie him down.

In the meantime, Barnsley are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Charlton Athletic.