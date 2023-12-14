‘We need to’ – Stockport County boss Challinor provides January transfer update

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said his side ‘need’ to bring in some signings this winter.

Stockport County have the chance to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season next month when the January transfer window opens.

The Hatters were beaten 1-0 at home by National League side Aldershot Town in their FA Cup second round replay and have missed out on a trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom in the next round.

Speaking afterwards, Challinor said, as per a report by BBC Sport: “I don’t feel sorry for what happened because I’ve been managing for 14 years and I can count on one hand the times I’ve been embarrassed by my team’s performance, and tonight is one of them.

“That was nowhere near good enough. It’s a huge worry and huge concern because we’ve got a big three weeks ahead of us with five games against, without being disrespectful, better sides than Aldershot, before we can bring in bodies.

“Based on what I’ve seen [against Aldershot], we need to bring in plenty of bodies.”

Stockport County want signings

Stockport have a lot of players out injured at the moment such as Will Collar, Ryan Rydel, Myles Hippolyte, Jack Stretton and Antoni Sarcevic.

Their squad is looking thin at the moment and they risk their promotion push slowing down unless they are able to acquire some reinforcements as soon as possible.

The Hatters are top of the fourth tier table as they eye promotion to League One. They are six points ahead of 2nd place Wrexham but the Red Dragons have a game in-hand.

They reached the play-off final last term but were beaten at Wembley by Carlisle United on penalties.

Challinor’s side made a slow start to this campaign but managed to hit form to send them to the summit. However, their results have started to falter recently and they winless in their last six matches in all competitions.

Stockport have a chance to put things right this weekend as they welcome 24th place Sutton United to Edgeley Park. The U’s are six points from safety at the bottom of the Football League as they look to avoid slipping back into non-league under Matt Gray.