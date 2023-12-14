‘Very good showing’, ‘8/10’ – Reporter lauds 25-year-old as Leicester City career revival continues in Millwall win

Leicester City came from behind to defeat Millwall 3-2 last night, maintaining their place at the top of the Championship.

Leicester City returned to the top of the Championship table with their win over Millwall on Wednesday night. It wasn’t a smooth start for the Foxes though, going 1-0 down just 10 minutes in through a great Tom Bradshaw header.

It was a lead the visitors maintained until half-time, but it didn’t take long for the hosts to take control. Jannik Vestergaard levelled the scoring three minutes into the second period before Patson Daka nodded Enzo Maresca’s side into the lead four minutes later.

Ricardo Pereira made it three later on before Kevin Nisbet scored a late consolation for Millwall.

It marked yet another win for Leicester City and with Daka on the scoresheet again, it was another step forward for the striker in his bid to revive his career at the King Power. The 25-year-old hadn’t started a single league game before the win over Plymouth Argyle win at the weekend.

After scoring again in another start last night, the Leicester City striker drew high praise from Leicestershire Live. They scored his performance an 8/10, with reporter Jordan Blackwell having this to say:

“Scuffed a first-half chance but was in the right place as all good strikers are to score the second goal. He linked play pretty well too, putting himself about to give Cooper problems and chasing back to do defensive work. A very good showing.”

Back in the team

Daka looked as though he’d been just about frozen out at Leicester City prior to these starts. He’d played just one minute of Championship football and had been left out of matchday squads on eight occasions, including the last three before the Plymouth game.

Now though, with two goals and an assist to his name in his last two games, it looks as though Daka could have a future with the club. Question marks surrounded his situation amid his previous omissions with January nearing but now, he looks to have a valuable part to play for Maresca.

Time will tell how long this run in the Leicester City team lasts but with his contributions in recent games, you have to say it would be harsh to drop him.