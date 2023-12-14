‘Very frustrating’ – Wrexham man ruled out of action until next year

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has said goalkeeper Rob Lainton will be out for a further four months after having successful surgery.

Wrexham have been without the stopper for the whole of this season to date.

Lainton, 34, has been out of action with a knee injury.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Parkinson has said, as per a report by The Leader: “Rob had an operation and it was very successful. It’s been a very frustrating time for Rob. He’s seen three different specialists but we hope this will sort the problem although he is going to be out for four months.”

Wrexham injury latest

Lainton’s absence is frustrating for him but Wrexham do have other options in his position such as Arthur Okonkwo (currently injured too), Mark Howard and Luke McNicholas.

He has been on the books at the Racecourse Ground since 2018. The ‘keeper has made 145 appearances for the Welsh outfit to date.

Lainton has had rotten luck on the injury front over recent times but the Red Dragons have stuck by him which is admirable.

He signed for Wrexham from Port Vale on an initial loan deal before his move was made permanent shortly after. He played nine games in the last campaign, six of which came in the National League, as Parkinson’s men were promoted back to the Football League.

The Mancunian started his career at Bolton Wanderers but never made a senior appearance for the Trotters. He then went on to have spells at Bury, Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town.

Parkinson’s side are 2nd in the League Two table behind Stockport County and have a game in-hand on the Hatters above them.

Wrexham are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Colchester United. They will be itching to return after seeing their last fixture away at Forest Green Rovers postponed.