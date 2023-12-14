‘There’s been a deal done’ – Brentford loan man to stay with EFL club

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander has said they will be keeping Brentford loanee Daniel Oyegoke despite his injury.

Bradford City swooped to land the defender on a season-long loan deal in the last transfer window.

Oyegoke, 20, has since made 16 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side in all competitions, 13 of which have come in the league.

He is injured at the moment and Alexander has provided this update regarding his situation, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post: “We’ve spoken to Brentford and Dan as well. We’re going to keep his registration.

“There’s been a deal done between the two teams. Obviously the cost is a lot less while he’s injured.

“When he gets back to full fitness, he’ll be coming back to us and potentially available for the run-in to the season, depending on when he gets fit.”

Bradford City loan latest

Keeping hold of Oyegoke is a smart move by Bradford and it will be a big boost when he eventually returns later in this campaign. He will provide useful competition and depth as they eye a place in the play-offs.

He was brought to Valley Parade in the last transfer window to bolster their defensive department under former boss Mark Hughes and enjoyed plenty of game time in Yorkshire before he got inured.

Oyegoke had spells in the academies at Barnet and Arsenal before joining the Bees in 2021.

The England youth international has since been a regular for the B team of the London club. However, he is yet to make a first-team appearance for Thomas Frank’s side due to the abundance of senior options that they have at their disposal in his position at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford let him leave on loan to MK Dons in the last campaign and he had a taste of League One football last term.

Oyegoke then went back to the Bees in January after playing 18 times before he was allowed to link up with Bradford at the end of June.

The Bantams are back in action this weekend with a clash against Gillingham.