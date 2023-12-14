Stoke City hold meeting with 49-year-old over vacant managerial position

Stoke City met with England U21s boss Lee Carsley today over the possibility of becoming their new manager, reporter Aaron Paul has said.

Stoke City are on the hunt for their new manager and plenty of names have been linked with the vacant post at the Bet365 Stadium. Whoever takes charge of the Potters will be tasked with leading the club up the Championship table after another dismal season in Staffordshire.

Alex Neil oversaw a significant rebuild in the summer but the investment failed to yield results, leading to his exit.

With speculation constantly circulating over who could be in charge next, BBC Sport reporter Aaron Paul has said on X that a meeting has taken place with Lee Carsley, current England U21s boss. They spoke with a view to him taking over as new manager, though time will tell if the conversations lead to anything further.

Been told this morning that Stoke City have met England U21 head coach Lee Carsley , with a view to him becoming their new manager.@5liveSport @BBCStokeSport @LeeBlakeman #StokeCity #SCFC pic.twitter.com/GwmAoqDu0M — Aaron Paul🎙📻 (@1AaronPaul) December 14, 2023

Carsley, 49, has been lauded for his work in the England setup since first joining as U21s assistant in August 2018. He has previously held roles at Coventry City, Sheffield United, Brentford, Manchester City and Birmingham City but has never worked as a permanent first-team manager.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

The search for Neil’s replacement

Whoever comes in at Stoke City has a tough job on their hands. There are talented players in the squad but the club has not managed a top-half Championship finish since dropping out of the Premier League.

Previous hopes of promotion pushes have fallen by the wayside and frankly, the atmosphere at the club isn’t a particularly positive one. A new manager will hopefully be able to come in, instil a new ethos on and off the pitch and breathe life into Stoke City, who previously enjoyed some great years in England’s top-flight.

Those days feel a long time ago now, but the next manager will be hoping to bring them back.