Southampton hold interest in out-of-favour West Ham man, reporter claims

Southampton remain admirers of West Ham defender Ben Johnson, reporter Darren Witcoop has said on X.

Southampton will be in the market for some fresh faces in the winter. There could be some departures too, one being Mason Holgate.

The defender is said to have interest from elsewhere as Everton mull over a recall for the 27-year-old amid his lack of game time. Russell Martin has acknowledged the possibility of losing Holgate, but played down the chances of bringing in a replacement.

Now though, it has been said that Southampton do maintain an interest in one of their summer targets: Ben Johnson.

Football Insider said that the Saints made contact over a possible deal for the out-of-favour West Ham man earlier this year and Darren Witcoop has now said on X that the Championship promotion hopefuls remain keen on the versatile defender.

He adds Johnson could be on the move this winter amid a continued struggle for opportunities in East London.

Southampton remain keen on West Ham defender Ben Johnson. With Saints ready to cut short Mason Holgate’s loan spell, Johnson could be on the move next month. Johnson, who offerers versatility across the back line, was on Saints’ radar in summer #soton #WestHam #Southampton — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) December 14, 2023

A good addition?

Johnson has a good amount of Premier League experience to his name and offers a solid option at right or left-back. He has played centrally before too, so he’d bring plenty of versatility to Southampton’s backline.

The 23-year-old has made just two appearances for West Ham’s first-team this season, none of those coming in the Premier League. His deal is up at the end of this season too, so you’d fancy him to be on the move in 2024.

Martin seemed comfortable with the idea of not bringing in a replacement for Holgate though. That could be a risk, as an injury would leave them short at the centre of defence especially, though Johnson is more natural as a full-back. Time will tell if anything comes of this new link but regardless of whether or not Southampton’s rumoured interest materialises, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the West Ham man is on the move next year.