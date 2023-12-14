‘Serious sum of money’ – Barnsley boss provides striker update amid Middlesbrough, Stoke City links

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has warned it would take a ‘serious sum of money’ for his side to consider selling Devante Cole this winter.

Barnsley could face a battle to keep hold of the striker ahead of the January transfer window.

Cole, 28, has been linked with Championship sides such as Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Swansea City and Bristol City, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Collins has said, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post: “I think it would take a serious sum of money, regardless of the contract situation for us to part with Devante with what we are trying to achieve this season.

“He is an integral part in that and it’s just something we will have to deal with, but I am convinced that Devante will continue to score goals for Barnsley and do his best and whatever comes between now and the end of the season, we will deal with.”

Barnsley striker valued

Losing Cole next month would be a big blow for Barnsley so they will eager to keep hold of him until the end of the season at least.

His contract at Oakwell expires when this campaign ends and he is due to become a free agent next summer. If the Tykes are to miss out on promotion to the second tier again this term, he is likely to leave and pursue a new challenge elsewhere, assuming his current team can fend off interest in him beforehand.

Cole has scored 12 goals already this season and has been a key player under Collins. He has played for the Tykes since 2021 and has found the net 30 times in exactly 100 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit.

He started his career at Manchester City but never played a first-team game for the current Premier League champions.

The Cheshire-born man left the Etihad Stadium in 2015 and has since played for the likes of Bradford City, Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Motherwell.

Cole has found a home at Barnsley now but needs to test himself at a higher level. He is proven in League One and need to show his worth in the league above in the near future, with teams such as Boro and Stoke mentioned as potential suitors.