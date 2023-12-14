‘Really solid’, ‘7/10’ – Reporter highlights Middlesbrough man who impressed despite Hull City disappointment

Middlesbrough fell to a disappointing defeat on Wednesday night as Hull City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough went into last night’s game looking to bounce back from consecutive Championship defeats to promotion hopefuls Leeds United and Ipswich Town. They got off to a good start too, with Emmanuel Latte Lath opening the scoring just six minutes in.

They would go into the break with the lead but as the second-half went on, Boro lost control and Hull City took advantage. Liam Delap headed home an equaliser midway through the second half and with 82 minutes on the clock, Ozan Tufan fired home what would prove to be the winner.

The defeat leaves Middlesbrough down in 13th in the table after a third consecutive loss. Few impressed with their efforts on Wednesday night, but one who did was left-back Lukas Engel. He set up a guilt-edged chance for Isaiah Jones with the scores at 1-0 and earned praise for his efforts from Teesside Live.

They scored his performance a 7/10, with reporter Craig Johns writing:

“Another really solid performance from Engel. [He] played a huge role in Boro’s early goal and also in the moment that Isaiah Jones should have made Boro’s second goal.”

Holding down a starting spot

It wasn’t the easiest start to life with Middlesbrough for Engel but he’s become a reliable performer, even in defeats like last night. Early on, he offered a dangerous presence on the left, pressing well and looking to link up going forward.

Again though, his efforts weren’t enough to inspire Boro to victory. It marked another loss for Michael Carrick’s side, although it was against a tough side once more. That said, these are the games the Teesside outfit know they will need to be winning if they’re to break into the play-off picture sooner rather than later.

A trip to Swansea City awaits this weekend and three points will be in the crosshairs of Carrick and co.