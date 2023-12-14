Preston North End could send summer signing out on loan as Ryan Lowe confirms talks

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe says he has spoken to striker Layton Stewart over a potential loan move away from the club.

Preston North End recruited youngster Stewart in the summer transfer window, bringing him in from Liverpool on a permanent basis. He held a good level at U18s and U21 level with the Anfield outfit and was signed by the Lilywhites as a talent for the future.

Stewart has made four Championship appearances overall, though all have been brief outings off the bench. At 21, it could be the right time for the striker to start sampling senior football on a more regular basis, and it seems this is something Lowe and co have in mind.

Speaking prior to this weekend’s game against Watford, Lowe had praise for Stewart before admitting that he could benefit from a temporary spell away from Preston. This is something the two have discussed with one another too.

💬 RL: [On Layton Stewart] "He’s been excellent, as well as Josh Seary and the likes of Noah and Pat who have missed out. Layton is a project and he knows that, I’ve spoken to him about potentially going out on loan and getting some goals. It’d be a good opportunity."#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) December 14, 2023

A good time for a loan?

Stewart has already played plenty of youth football. Having proven himself in academy sides, it feels like the right time for him to make a step up to first-team football on a more regular basis.

The Liverpool-talent has spent time with Lowe’s first-team at Preston of course and has tasted Championship action. That said though, earning meaningful minutes and finding a starting role elsewhere could help him take the next step as he bids to come good on his high potential.

Lowe is obviously an admirer of his abilities and backs him for a bright future, so he and the club will be considering their next move carefully. You would think Stewart would have some good options in League One or League Two but time will tell just what decision Preston come to over the young striker’s immediate future.