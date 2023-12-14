Portsmouth handed huge injury boost ahead of Shrewsbury Town test

Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop is fit and in contention to face Shrewsbury Town this weekend, Jose Mousinho has told reporter Andrew Moon.

Portsmouth sit top of League One after 20 games and are six points clear of 3rd placed Stevenage as things stand. They will be looking to maintain their solid form ahead of the busy fixture schedule over the Christmas period, all the way through to the end of the season with the goal of promotion.

In order to continue their promotion push, Pompey boss Mousinho will require his best players to be fit and available to feature. One player who is back in the mix following a short spell out on the sidelines is forward Bishop, which will come as a huge boost for the South coast side.

According to reporter Andrew Moon via X, Mousinho has confirmed the 27-year-old has trained in full today ahead of their trip to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoon.

A timely reintroduction

Pompey have won three on the spin but face a tough test when they face off against Shrewsbury Town this weekend. The Shrews have had an upturn in form of their own, losing just one of their last seven games, and so Bishop’s reintroduction into the first-team fold comes at a perfect time.

Having found the net 11 times in 18 league appearances this season, this shows just how important the striker is to Mousinho’s team. Getting him back fit and in contention will go a long way in helping Portsmouth reach their aim of promotion to play in the Championship for the first time since 2012.

However, they likely won’t want to rush him back in if he is not yet fully fit. Although Shrewsbury Town provides a test, it may be better for Bishop to bide his time and possibly an introduction from the bench on Saturday will stand him and the club in good stead long-term.