‘Not even competitive’ – Ipswich Town vs Norwich City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Ipswich Town come into the East Anglian derby looking to maintain their push for automatic promotion from the Championship. They beat Watford on Tuesday night to make it four league wins in a row, keeping them 2nd in the table.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed a remarkable campaign since rising from League One and with old foes Norwich City up next, they’ll be confident of securing bragging rights.

Norwich City have had a far tougher season but they’ve enjoyed a revival of late. David Wagner has tightened his grip on his previous tenuous position at Carrow Road by taking 13 points from the last 18 available.

The Canaries are now 11th, three points off the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is the game of the weekend in the Championship, no doubt about it. It’s been a while since we’ve been able to dig our teeth into this rivalry and both sets of players will hopefully be as fired up as the fanbases come matchday.

“We all know what Ipswich Town are capable and if they’re on their game and Norwich are off it, it could be that this is not even competitive. However, the Canaries have been vastly improved, setting what I think will be a close game.

“I’ve got a feeling it will be a close one but ultimately, Ipswich will prove exactly why they’re East Anglia’s best side at the moment.”

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City prediction: 3-1

Harry Mail

“This one may be closer than people think because Norwich City head into the match in confident mood after beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 last time out.

“Ipswich Town are on a roll though right now and can’t stop winning. Their 2-1 victory over Watford was another statement intent to the rest of the division.

“Even though I think the Canaries will give them a good game, I can see the hosts carrying on their momentum and sneaking another three points.”

Ipswich Town vs Norwich City prediction: 2-1