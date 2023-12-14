‘Not been good enough’ – Leeds United vs Coventry City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leeds United vs Coventry City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Leeds United are currently sat in 3rd position in the table. They were beaten 1-0 away at Sunderland last time out.

The Whites are 10 points behind 2nd place Ipswich Town after the first 21 games of the season. Daniel Farke’s side will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

As for Coventry, they reached the Championship play-off final last term. However, they haven’t reached the same heights in this campaign and are 14th right now.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Leeds need to bounce back from their loss at Sunderland and should have too much quality for Coventry. This won’t be an easy game for the Whites though and they will need to be at their best to win.

“With players like Crysencio Summerville and Dan James in decent form, Daniel Farke’s side will fancy their chances of winning despite their defeat against the Black Cats.

“Leeds have been strong at home this term and that has helped them rise to 3rd in the table. Their run at Elland Road should continue this weekend.”

Leeds United vs Coventry City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“There’s no hiding that the first half of the season has not been good enough for Coventry but having found some improved form of late, they can look forward to a better 2024. They’re not out of the play-off conversation if they can get a run going, with the league still so tight.

“Against a Leeds United side with a potent attack and fantastic home record, they could fall short though. The Sky Blues haven’t gone too well on their travels this season, and there’s not many harder places to go than Elland Road.

“I’ll say this ends in a pretty routine 2-0 win for the hosts.”

Leeds United vs Coventry City prediction: 2-0