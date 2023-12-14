Leicester City receive boost in pursuit of 20-year-old centre-back

Leicester City transfer target Lucas Beraldo could be on his way out of Sao Paulo, with the Brazilian side now prepared to sell in January, according to ESPN Brazil.

Leicester City allowed the likes of Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans and Daniel Amartey to leave the club following their relegation to the Championship at the end of last season, bringing in Conor Coady and Callum Doyle as replacements in the heart of defence.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side could be looking to the January transfer window as a means of strengthening their defence in order to build on and maintain their fine form to help secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

One player they have identified as a potential target is Sao Paulo centre-back Beraldo. The Foxes have had a long-term interest in the 20-year-old and were believed to be preparing a bid in the region of £17m as per a previous report. Now according to ESPN Brazil, the Brazilian outfit are looking to sell four players from their squad, with Beraldo one of the unfortunate quartet.

A huge boost

This recent update from ESPN will provide a huge boost to Leicester City, who may feel that they now have a better chance of landing their target. Sao Paulo have already reportedly rejected a £15m bid from Zenit, and so are likely to be holding out for more than this.

If Leicester City are willing to exceed Zenit’s offer, it seems as though his current club won’t be standing in the way of an exit. But with him now ultimately transfer listed, Leicester City may not need to go as high as £17m with an official approach, therefore helping them save funds for other signings.

With Sao Paulo willing to sell this does provide opportunities for competition however. The Foxes are playing in the second tier and so this could be a factor in deciding his next club, especially if other clubs come calling playing in the Premier League or from Europe’s top divisions.