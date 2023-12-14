Leeds United keeping tabs on 21-year-old Englishman

Leeds United are keeping tabs on KAA Gent left-back Archie Brown, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Leeds United have had a strong Championship season to date but heading into January, one dilemma Daniel Farke will be looking to solve is the shortage of left-backs. Natural right-sider Sam Byram has held down that role well for much of the campaign, impressing in the absence of the injured Junior Firpo.

However, Byram is now set for a spell out of his own. It meant Djed Spence had to deputise there in the week against Sunderland.

As a result, a left-back will likely be on the shopping list this winter. Now, links with a potential target have emerged from the Daily Mail.

They claim that Leeds United are among the sides to be eyeing KAA Gent man Archie Brown. Everton, Burnley and clubs from across Europe are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old amid his impressive performances in Belgium since leaving Derby County in 2021.

On the radar

Leeds United know they need another option on the left-hand side of defence heading into the winter transfer window, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if plenty more are linked along with Brown. The Birmingham-born talent could be a solid addition though having made a good impression in Europe since his Pride Park departure.

He spent two years in Switzerland with Lausanne-Sport before a move to Gent earlier this year. He’s been a regular with them since, chipping in with one assist in his 18 outings while playing as a left-back, wing-back or left-sided centre-back.

With other sides keen, time will tell if Brown is to return to England with Leeds United. But, with Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A sides interested, he’s certainly not short of solid options as we head into 2024.