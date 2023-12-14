Leeds United facing fresh competition for goalkeeper target, report claims

Leeds United are facing competition from Italy for Mjallby goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Italian publication Calcio Mercato.

Leeds United are gearing up for the opening of the January window in just over two weeks time, as they eye deals to help bolster their squad and keep hold of their prized assets. They will surely be looking to navigate through the month as effectively as possible in order to improve their chances of promotion.

With interest mounting for goalkeeper Illan Meslier, a new man between the sticks could become a priority for Daniel Farke’s side. Both Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on the Frenchman, and so Leeds United have eyed Mjallby’s Tornqvist as a potential new recruit and potential replacement.

However, there is fresh interest in the Sweden U21 international, with Serie A duo Genoa and Sassuolo both now monitoring the 21-year-old according to Calcio Mercato.

A blow for Leeds United

Despite their strong showings in the Championship so far this season, there is no guarantee Leeds United will secure promotion. Therefore, with Genoa and Sassuolo both competing in the top flight in Italy, this could be more of a draw for the player if he is to decide between the three interested sides.

A lot will depend on Meslier’s future at Elland Road, as if he stays at the club, Tornqvist may not want to be second choice and wait for an opportunity. At aged 21 he will want to be playing regular football and so if Leeds United cannot guarantee this he may weigh up his options and opt for a different club.

The likes of Inter Milan and Bayern Munich may be too big an opportunity to turn down for Meslier if they come calling and so should he leave, Leeds United should definitely pursue a move for Tornqvist despite the new interest from Serie A.