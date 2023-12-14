League One sides keen as Liverpool green-light winger’s loan exit

Liverpool are no strangers to sending their young players out on loan and in the summer, it looked as though winger Blair could be among those to head out. He had interest in the EFL, but a knee injury cast him to the sidelines for much of this season and he’s not long returned.

Blair made an appearance off the bench in an EFL Trophy tie against Bradford City, his first appearance of the season.

Now, Football Insider claims that Blair has admirers in the Football League once again. They state in a new report that Liverpool will let the 20-year-old head out on loan in January and clubs in League One are among those interested in bringing him in for the rest of the season.

They’re not alone though. Teams in Belgium and Denmark are also said to be keen on loaning Blair in January.

A move awaits?

Time will tell just how Blair’s situation pans out, but the winger could benefit from a spell in the senior game after his injury recovery. He was said to have interest from Portsmouth, Leyton Orient, Burton Albion, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock in the summer, so it will be interesting to see if any of those admirers revive their interest this winter.

It looks as though Blair won’t be short of options amid these new reports but it remains to be seen just who is interested this time around. He’s only made one senior appearance for Liverpool but has a decent record for their U18s, managing 12 goals and five assists in 20 games.

League One has been a good destination for Liverpool talents before. The most recent example is former Bolton Wanderers loan star Conor Bradley, so Blair could do well to head to the third-tier this winter.