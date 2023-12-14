League One side secure striker contract deal after reported Wrexham interest

Wycombe Wanderers striker Brandon Hanlan has penned a new contract, as announced by their official club website.

Wycombe Wanderers have managed to agree terms with the forward and he has committed his future to the League One side.

Hanlan, 26, emerged on the radar of League Two outfit Wrexham in the last transfer window, as per The Bucks Free Press, but he ended up staying at Adams Park.

His manager Matt Bloomfield is pleased to have struck a deal with him and has told the club website: “It’s well documented that we turned down interest in him in the summer and he was just hitting top form when this injury was inflicted on him.

“He remains a key part of our plans going forward and this new contract gives security both to him and to the club so that we can work towards him getting back to fitness and leading the attack again for us next season.”

Wycombe Wanderers secure deal for Wrexham-linked man

Wycombe will be pleased to have secured this agreement and can now rest easy knowing Hanlan will be sticking around beyond this campaign.

Wrexham could have seen him as someone to bolster their attacking department following their promotion from the National League last term. They had a vacancy to fill after Paul Mullin got injured earlier this year and ended up getting Steven Fletcher instead on a free transfer.

The Red Dragons have adapted well to life in the Football League this term and are currently sat in 2nd place in the fourth tier table behind Stockport County as they look to gain back-to-back promotions under Phil Parkinson.

Hanlan has played for the Chairboys since August 2021 and has been an important player for his current team. He has scored 14 goals in 98 games in all competitions for them to date, two of which have come this season.

He started out at Charlton Athletic and rose up through the ranks of the Addicks before playing 15 times for their first-team as a youngster. The Londoner left The Valley in 2018 after loan spells at Bromley and Colchester United and had permanent stints at Gillingham and Bristol Rovers before Wycombe landed him and he hasn’t looked back since.