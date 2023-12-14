‘I really do’ – Sky Sports pundit makes bold prediction regarding Leeds United and Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town will fall away and be caught by Leeds United in the automatic promotion race, Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has predicted.

Ipswich Town have enjoyed a remarkable season to date. Since rising from League One, they’ve taken the Championship by storm, sitting in 2nd place a single point behind league leaders Leicester City.

After a midweek defeat for Leeds United, the Tractor Boys are now 10 points ahead of 3rd. It puts them in a commanding position in the promotion fight, though there’s plenty of the season left to go of course.

Hopes are high at Portman Road, but one man who thinks a slide awaits is Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie.

Speaking last night (quotes via the EADT), Hendrie was full of praise for Leeds United and backed them to catch Ipswich Town. He said he believes Kieran McKenna’s side will ‘run out of steam’ and be caught by the Whites, saying:

“Since Daniel Farke’s gone in there, it’s been one of them – he’s been finding his feet.

“I’m one of them thinking that Ipswich might just fall away and I think that if anyone [will catch them], you can pretty much see that Leeds have been brilliant. They’re great to watch. They’re very similar [to Ipswich] aren’t they? They play on the front foot, they score goals and they’ve got a fantastic identity.

“I think that Leeds will catch Ipswich, I really do. I just feel that if anyone’s going to run out of steam, that will be the team that will.

“But it is the Championship, and the stats speak for themselves with the way Leeds have been this season, they’ve been a joy to watch.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Far from over…

Ipswich Town do hold a commanding position in the promotion race and given their tally of points at this stage of the season, many would think they will go on to win back-to-back promotions and rise to the Premier League.

However, aligned with Hendrie, many would say that if anyone is to catch the Tractor Boys, it would be Leeds United. They boast one of the division’s most potent attacks and on their day, you would back Daniel Farke’s side to dismantle anyone.

The Whites did beat Ipswich at Portman Road earlier this season, though McKenna’s men have gone from strength to strength since that 4-3 loss. Time will tell just how Hendrie’s prediction pans out, but one thing for sure is that we’re in for an enthralling second half of this Championship campaign.